More than 17 flood warnings and alerts were issued for Sheffield during the period of extreme weather caused by storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin last week.

As of this afternoon, Tuesday, February 22, all flood warnings for Sheffield have been lifted, with 11 lifted in the last 24 hours.

Flood warnings had been in place at points in Sheffield along the rivers Rother, Don, Sheaf, and Porter owing rapid rise in water levels following heavy rainfall.

According to Weather Archive Sheffield, 52mm of rainfall occurred in Sheffield between February 14-20. On February 22, the water level at the River Loxley peaked at 0.69m, 10 times its average range of 0.06-0.11m. causing fears of flooding to properties along the river.

Roads near Meadowhall shopping centre were submerged last week, and workmen were sent to desilt and clear up the affected areas.

91 flood warnings, which mean that flooding is likely, remain in place across the country today, some of which are in South Yorkshire. Six flood warnings are in place along the River Don in Doncaster. These are at Braithwaite, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith, Thorpe in Balne, and Trumfleet.

One flood alert, which suggests flooding is possible, is also in place for the Lower River Don catchment from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.