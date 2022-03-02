After a tumultuous few weeks in February, during which Sheffield was battered by three storms, and saw flooding events across the city, the weather became calmer last week.

However, on the second day of a new month, the city has experienced rain all day and the skies over Sheffield are already greyer and less promising once again.

Sheffield weather: Heavy rain is expected this week.

Here is the weather forecast, predicted by the Met Office, for Sheffield for the rest of this week:

Wednesday, March 2: Heavy rain from 5pm-7pm, followed by light rain until 9pm, and overcast for the rest of the evening. Temperature ranging from 5C-6C.

Thursday, March 3: Overcast during the morning and afternoon, with heavy rain expected after 8pm throughout the remainder of the evening. Temperatures around 5C in the morning, reaching 9C by mid-afternoon.

Friday, March 4: Heavy rain in the morning, turning to light rain by 9am and continuing until 6pm. Mostly dry for the rest of the evening. Lows of 5C and highs of 7C.

Saturday, March 5: Cloudy with sunny intervals by late morning. Likely to be dry all day with a 10 per cent chance of rain throughout. Low temperatures of 3C in the early morning, and highs of 7C by 3pm.