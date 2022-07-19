While there are no plans for restrictions at this time, Yorkshire Water has asked customers to use less water to prevent the chances of any being imposed later this year.

Speaking amid the record-breaking heatwave, a spokeswoman for the utility firm said: “Yorkshire has experienced a particularly dry spring and summer, which has meant our reservoirs are lower than normal for this time of year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water has asked customers to reduce their usage to help ward off the prospect of a hosepipe ban, amid falling reservoir levels (pic: Peter Byrne/PA)

“During the hot weather, we’ve been supplying more water than normal to our customers. That’s why we’re asking our customers to use water wisely and allow their lawns to go brown, not wash the car for a few weeks and turn the taps off when they’re brushing their teeth to stop waste and reduce the likelihood of restrictions later in the summer.”

How do reservoir levels in Yorkshire compare to last year following heatwave?

Yorkshire Water’s latest water situation report for June showed that reservoir levels were already down to 63.4 per cent, compared to 85 per cent at the same time last year.

The report also stated how rainfall that month had been just 36 per cent of the long-term average, some of the region’s river levels were ‘below critical levels’, and demand was significantly up from the same period last year.

The last widespread hosepipe ban in the UK was in 2012.