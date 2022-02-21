Sheffield flooding update: All river levels starting to drop and most flood warning warnings expected to be withdrawn
All river levels in Sheffield and surrounding areas are starting to drop this afternoon and most flood warnings are expected to be withdrawn later today.
In an update released by Sheffield City Council today, there are no plans to issue any further weather warnings at the moment, but some remain in place for high-risk areas.
The Environment Agency said the affected areas are River Don at Sheffield Wednesday, Owlerton, River Sheaf at Saxon Road, Myrtle Bridge and Queens Road Retail Park, River Sheaf at Broadfield Road and London Road South, River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook, River Don at Blackburn Meadow, Loxley along Holme lane and Owlerton.
In terms of weather conditions, the forecasters at the Met Office said the risk of up to 60mph winds remain but gusts will gradually decrease in the afternoon, with showers expected.
For key routes, the A616 Stocksbridge bypass is still closed due to build up of run off water, and not due to the River Don bursting its banks.
Meadowhall Road, which was closed yesterday afternoon because of flooding is open again, with the shopping centre operating as normal.
Meanwhile, Fife Street, Weedon Street, Broadfield Roadd, Cundy Street and Worral Road in Stannington are still closed and have all been checked this morning and water levels still remains high.
Additionally, Amey, a Sheffield Council contractor and operator of Streets Ahead, is performing recovery work, and as a result, all non-essential work has been stopped, including the emptying of litter bins scheduled for today.