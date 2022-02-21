After a freak gust of wind in Doncaster yesterday afternoon, two properties in Thorne had their roofs ripped off and a third had its gable-end blown off, in what has been described as a 'mini tornado.'

South Yorkshire Fire, which declared a major incident, said it affected around 100 houses in the area and around Medlar Court, Southend Road and Southfield Road.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Daniels said the destructive gust which wrecked homes in Thorne yesterday afternoon sounded like ‘a jet engine starting up’

Jubilee Bridge in Doncaster was also forced to close, as was Kirk Brawith Bridge, compromising routes into the Fishlakes area yesterday evening.

Fishlakes was one of the worst hit areas during massive flooding in 2019, where 970 properties were affected and 1,200 people were evacuated after the River Don burst its banks.

There was also a closure in place for Meadowhall Road in Sheffield at the junction with Barrow Road and also at J34 of the M1 due to the flooding in the area, making the road impassable.

Worrall Road in Sheffield was closed up to Hillsborough Golf Club due to flooding in the area yesterday evening.

People were also asked to stay away from Doncaster beauty spot, Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock.

The River Don had burst its bank at this location and many of the footpaths were under water.

The water was fast flowing and posed a risk to those attempting to wade through it.