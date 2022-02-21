Persistent rainfall over the last week and a battering from storms Desmond, Eunice, and Franklin have badly affected some Sheffield communities.

Today at 9am the water level in the River Loxley reached 0.69m, well above its typical range of 0.06m and 0.11m.

Several flood warnings were issued across Sheffield yesterday – and today two flood warnings were issued along the Loxley, at Owlerton and Holme Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water levels at the River Loxley in Sheffield rose to 0.69m today.o

Treswell Crescent and Langsett Road, Hillsborough, streets which both border the Loxley, looked to be at risk of flooding this morning, as water rushed along the river a few feet below external balconies and entrances to properties.

Sheffield faced three storm events last week, which caused panic for residents as high winds and heavy rainfall contributed to rising water levels and property damage.

Flood alerts are still in place for the Lower River Rother, Middle River Don Catchment, River Sheaf and Porter Brook, and Upper River Don Catchment.

Flood warning are in place for Owlerton and Holme Lane.

The Environment Agency has advised people avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “River levels are now beginning to fall after the heavy rainfall yesterday, 20/02/2022. No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and river levels on the Loxley are expected to gradually fall throughout today (21/2/2022).

“Areas most at risk are River Loxley along Holme Lane and at Owlerton. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Workers cleared silt at the River Don by Meadowhall Way today.

Additionally, workers were seen cleaning up silt left by flooding at Meadowhall Way, by the River Don this morning. Meadowhall shopping centre deployed flood defences over the weekend as a precautionary measure as Meadowhall Road became submerged with water.

A spokesman said that the flood defences were ultimately not required and the shopping centre is open as usual.