Flood alert for Sheffield as severe weather warning issued for city
A Met Office yellow warning for rain has been issued for Sheffield as much of the country faces the prospect of torrential downpours.
The UK is currently experiencing some unseasonable unsettled weather with more thunderstorms forecast for Sheffield this afternoon.
Forecasters warn that things will take a turn for the worse on Friday with some atrocious weather conditions.
The yellow warning comes into effect at midnight on Thursday and is in place until midnight on Friday.
The warning states: “A band of heavy rain, with the possibility of some very heavy bursts, will move northwards during Thursday night and Friday.
“Within this band 10-15 mm is widely expected, however some places could see as much as 30 mm in just a few hours.
“Once the rain has cleared scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, particularly during Friday.
“Many places will miss these, but where they do occur 10-20 mm is possible in one hour, with perhaps 30 mm in a few hours.”
Flooding is a possibility and there could be disruption to transport. Some communities could be cut off by floodwater, the warning adds.