Sheffield weather forecast: This is when thunder is set to it Sheffield today
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 6 August, with sunshine, cloud, rain and thunder.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will begin bright, before turning cloudy from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will be cloudy, with thunder set to hit between 2pm and 4pm, with rain throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 4pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Rain will then hit from 6pm until around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 10 Aug to Monday 19 August said: “The unsettled weather will continue this coming weekend, with scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms.
“Showers will be slow-moving across northern areas. It will also be windy in the south, with gales along the coasts.
“For the following week, an area of low pressure will stay close to the UK. This is likely to maintain the unsettled conditions, with further spells of rain followed by scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers.
“It will be windier than earlier in the week, with a risk of coastal gales, but there will be some brief drier interludes.”