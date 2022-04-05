Easter Holidays 2022: The weather forecast for the first week of the Easter Holidays in Sheffield

With the first week of the Easter Holidays underway in Sheffiel d, we take a look at what the weather will hold as families enjoy some time off.

By Alex Wilkinson
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:51 pm

Tuesday, April 5

Weather: Light rain in the early hours of the afternoon, moving into cloud but no rain in the late afternoon and evening, before heavy rainfall at night.

Highest Temperature: 12 Degrees Celsius

Weather forecast for the first week of the Easter Holidays 2022.

Lowest Temperature: 9 Degrees Celsius

Wind: 11-16mph (moderate breeze)

Wednesday, April 6

Weather: Bright morning but rainfall afternoon and evening. Rain varies from light to heavy throughout the day with few sunny spells.

Highest Temperature: 11 Degrees Celsius

Lowest Temperature 6 Degrees Celsius

Wind: 14-19mph (moderate breeze)

Thursday, April 7

Weather: Bright morning with short spell of rain. Cloudy but chilly afternoon and evening with some sunny spells. Clear late evening.

Highest Temperature: 9 Degrees Celsius

Lowest Temperature: 4 Degrees Celsius

Wind: 11-20mph (moderate breeze)

Friday, April 8

Weather: Bright morning and sunny intervals throughout the day. Little rainfall except for short showers in the evening. Clear but cloudy night.

Highest Temperature: 9 Degrees Celsius

Lowest Temperature 1 Degrees Celsius

Saturday, April 9

Weather: Bright and sunny morning changing into cloud in the afternoon. Sunny intervals in the evening and clear night sky. Little chance of rain throughout the day.

Highest Temperature: 9 Degrees Celsius

Lowest Temperature: 1 Degrees Celsius

Wind: 6-12mph (gentle breeze)

Sunday, April 10

Weather: Cloudy in the morning and early afternoon, changing into light but persistent rain in the late afternoon and evening.

Highest Temperature: 9 Degrees Celsius

Lowest Temperature: 1 Degrees Celsius

Wind: 5-13mph (gentle breeze)

