With the huge increase in gas and oil prices, petrol prices have risen to their highest level in years.

With the Easter Holidays arriving, we take a look at the cheapest places to buy petrol in Sheffield today as currently listed on petrol price comparison website, petrolprices.com.

The cheapest prices for petrol in Sheffield this Easter.

The figures below show the petrol station, the price of petrol, and the date it was updated.

> Costco Sheffield Automat, Parkway Drive – Unleaded 153.9p – Updated April 3rd.

> Morrisons Sheffield, Meadowhead – Unleaded 156.7p – Updated March 29th.

> Tesco Sheffield, Abbeydale Road – Unleaded 156.9p – Updated April 2nd.

> Asda Sheffield Automat, City Road – Unleaded 158.7p – Updated April 4th.

> Asda Sheffield, Handsworth Road – Unleaded 158.7p – Updated April 3rd.

> Morrisons Sheffield, Poplar Way – Unleaded 158.7p – Updated April 4th.

> Tesco Sheffield, Saville Street – Unleaded 158.9p – Updated April 3rd.

> Morrisons Sheffield, Penistone Road – Unleaded 158.9p – Updated April 2nd.

> Sainsbury’s Sheffield, Archer Road – Unleaded 158.9p – Updated April 5th.

> Morrisons Sheffield, The Common – Unleaded 158.9 – Updated April 1st.

> Jet (MFG Cutlers), Northfield Road – Unleaded 159.9p – Updated April 3rd.

> Jet (HKS Hillsborough), Bradfield Road – Unleaded 159.9p – Updated March 31st.