South Yorkshire is forecast to see gale force winds again today, with a yellow weather warning also in place for Friday when Storm Eunice is set to hit.

In Scotland, a ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued, with wind speeds of up to 90mph expected to batter the country’s coasts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield will be hit by severe gales, heavy rain and even some snow this week when Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice hit the UK. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

Now, National Highways is advising drivers on how to stay safe on the roads and to pay extra attention to areas of the road where they could be affected by high winds.

Motorists, particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations such as coastal and high lying areas and bridges, which could be affected by the high winds.

National Highways head of road safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Storm Eunice is expected to impact northern England on Friday morning into the evening, bringing strong winds, rain and a risk of snow.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.”