‘Disruption possible’ as TWO weather warnings issued for Sheffield
Two weather warnings have been issued for Sheffield as the unsettled summer weather continues.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 15:37
The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for rain for Friday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms bringing the potential for disruption.
And forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for wind for Saturday with strong gusts expected to cause disruption through the day.
The Met Office said there could be a short-term loss of power and bus and train journeys could be affected.
There could also be damage to temporary buildings on Saturday.