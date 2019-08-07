Roadworks on major Sheffield causing delays once again
Ongoing roadworks on a major Sheffield road are once again causing delays for motorists and commuters this afternoon.
First South Yorkshire said bus services using or crossing Queens Road were being delayed by the ongoing resurfacing works.
It said the services affected include 24, 41, 51, 56, and 1A.
Sheffield Council contractor Amey is upgrading sections of Queens Road and London Road.
The work is expected to last up to three weeks and there will be a number of road and lane closures in place.
It will take place in three stages, including a combination of night and weekend working.
The three phases are:
Queens Road, section between Charlotte Road and London Road (excluding junctions with London Road, Alderson Road and London Road) – closed overnight, Monday to Friday, 8pm to 5am. Queens Road junctions with London Road, Myrtle Road and Alderson Road – weekend closures will be required from 8pm Saturday until 5am Monday. London Road from Sark Road to Wolseley Road – road closed overnight from 8pm to 5am.