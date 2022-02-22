South Yorkshire was battered by persistent heavy rain and gale force winds brought on by Storm Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Now, Sheffield City Council’s Streets Ahead team says in the past week it dealt with 85 calls about drainage or flooding and 201 calls about trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tree falls from a garden in Myrtle Road and blocks the junction at East Bank, Heeley.

Dozens of trees came crashing to earth across the region. Dramatic photos showed how one smashed through a resident’s fence in Doncaster and landed on a house. In Sheffield, several roads were completely blocked by toppled trees, including a 40-ft Eucalyptus which fell from a resident’s garden in Myrtle Road, Heeley, and blocked the junction at East Bank.

Several major roads, including Meadowhall Road, have only reopened today (February 22) after flood waters receded.

The Streets Ahead team says all roads in Sheffield are now passable.

A large branch falls between two cars in Essex Road.