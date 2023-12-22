Winds of up to 40mph have led to a fresh weather warning for this Sunday.

A fresh weather warning for strong winds on Christmas Eve has been issued for Sheffield.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield and much of North East England on December 24 warning of strong winds.

Storm Pia passed through the Steel City on December 21, where 55mph winds brought down trees, closed roads and even tore the roofing off a flat block in Haslam Crescent.

Now, a new yellow weather warning for winds of up to 40mph has been issued for Sheffield and large parts of North East England for Christmas Eve.

Weather forecast for Christmas Eve, December 24, in Sheffield

The Met Office says there is a high chance of heavy rain on Sunday morning with mild temperatures all day and winds of just 27mph between 6am and 9am.

But as the day goes on, gusts are predicted to climb to up to speeds of 43mph by 3pm, leading to the weather warning.

It is predicted to cause further traffic troubles for anyone traveling on Sunday evening for Christmas.

Weather forecast for Sheffield on Christmas Day 2023

The wet and windy conditions of Sunday are forecast to subside by Christmas Day leaving a much calmer and hassle-free outlook for December 25.

The Met Office says blustery conditions will remain with winds averaging around 20mph, it's a significant step down from the 40mph speeds seen earlier in the week.

There is a slight chance of rain around 9am but Christmas Day in the Steel City is predicted to stay dry and cloudy with mild temperatures of around 7C from morning until night.

What are the chances of a White Christmas in 2023?

The Met Office says a White Christmas is very likely in the UK this year - but not in Sheffield.

Wintry showers are likely in the far north of Scotland, but these are not predicted to come anywhere near Sheffield.

Weather forecast for Boxing Day 2023 in Sheffield

Things are looking bright but chilly on Boxing Day. Wintry sunshine is forecast to peek through between 9am and 3pm and should otherwise be cloudy the rest of the day.

Winds will be calmer than seen throughout the week with a gentle breeze of just 10mph on average.