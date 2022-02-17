Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Eunice upgraded to amber weather warning
Just as Storm Dudley is loosening its grip, South Yorkshire will see even more drastic weather on Friday with the arrival of Storm Eunice.
The Met Office is forecasting heavy rain on Friday morning followed by winds of up to 62mph by 3pm, with the temperature expected to feel like -3C in the afternoon. A chance of snow has also been predicted overnight on Friday into Saturday.
As a result, Sheffield has been issued with an amber weather warning, meaning high-speed winds could pose a danger to life because of flying debris.
Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with the potential for roofs to be blown off and power lines brought down. Roads and railway lines are likely to close, causing severe disruption.
Parts of England have now been issued with a rare red weather warning, where the storm will pose a danger to life and widespread damage is likely.
So what is the hour by hour forecast for when the storm will hit South Yorkshire and when is the worst of the weather expected? This is what the Met Office has said.
Hour by hour weather forecast Sheffield
Storm Eunice is due to sweep across the region from the early hours of Friday and begin abating by the early hours of Saturday.
Here is when the strongest winds will occur – and when the worst rainfall will be – during Storm Eunice.
Friday, February 17
Midnight: 10 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 3C, winds of 12mph
1am: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 3C, winds of 15mph
2am: 80 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 18mph
3am: 90 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 1C, winds of 21mph
4am: 90 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 0C, winds of 24mph
5am: >95 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 1C, winds of 24mph
6am: >95 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 23mph
7am: 70 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 33mph
8am: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 3C, winds of 29mph
9am: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 3C, winds of 34mph
10am: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 39mph
11am: 70 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 42mph
Noon: 70 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 0C, winds of 50mph
1pm: 90 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -1C, winds of 55mph
2pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -1C, winds of 59mph
3pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -2C, winds of 62mph
4pm: 80 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 54mph
5pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 52mph
6pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 45mph
7pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 42mph
8pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 39mph
9pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 37mph
10pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 38mph
11pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 39mph
Saturday, February 19
Midnight: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 39mph
3am: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 32mph
6am: 10 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -2C, winds of 29mph
9am: 10 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 0C, winds of 18mph
Noon: 60 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -1C, winds of 21mph
3pm: 60 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 1C, winds of 27mph
6pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 0C, winds of 25mph
21pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -1C, winds of 24mph