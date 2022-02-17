The Met Office is forecasting heavy rain on Friday morning followed by winds of up to 62mph by 3pm, with the temperature expected to feel like -3C in the afternoon. A chance of snow has also been predicted overnight on Friday into Saturday.

As a result, Sheffield has been issued with an amber weather warning, meaning high-speed winds could pose a danger to life because of flying debris.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings to large parts of the England, with high speed winds now posing a threat to life and likely damage to buildings. Map by The Met Office.

Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with the potential for roofs to be blown off and power lines brought down. Roads and railway lines are likely to close, causing severe disruption.

Parts of England have now been issued with a rare red weather warning, where the storm will pose a danger to life and widespread damage is likely.

So what is the hour by hour forecast for when the storm will hit South Yorkshire and when is the worst of the weather expected? This is what the Met Office has said.

Hour by hour weather forecast Sheffield

Sheffield will be hit by severe gales, heavy rain and even some snow this week when Storm Eunice hits the UK tomorrow. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

Storm Eunice is due to sweep across the region from the early hours of Friday and begin abating by the early hours of Saturday.

Here is when the strongest winds will occur – and when the worst rainfall will be – during Storm Eunice.

Friday, February 17

Midnight: 10 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 3C, winds of 12mph

1am: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 3C, winds of 15mph

2am: 80 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 18mph

3am: 90 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 1C, winds of 21mph

4am: 90 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 0C, winds of 24mph

5am: >95 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 1C, winds of 24mph

6am: >95 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 23mph

7am: 70 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 33mph

8am: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 3C, winds of 29mph

9am: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 3C, winds of 34mph

10am: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 39mph

11am: 70 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 2C, winds of 42mph

Noon: 70 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 0C, winds of 50mph

1pm: 90 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -1C, winds of 55mph

2pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -1C, winds of 59mph

3pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -2C, winds of 62mph

4pm: 80 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 54mph

5pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 52mph

6pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 45mph

7pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 42mph

8pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 39mph

9pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 37mph

10pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 38mph

11pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 39mph

Saturday, February 19

Midnight: 50 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 39mph

3am: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -3C, winds of 32mph

6am: 10 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -2C, winds of 29mph

9am: 10 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 0C, winds of 18mph

Noon: 60 per cent chance of rain, will feel like -1C, winds of 21mph

3pm: 60 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 1C, winds of 27mph

6pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, will feel like 0C, winds of 25mph