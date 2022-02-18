Staff at Aldi on St Mary’s Gate, Highfield, had to usher shoppers out the doors and close early at around 4pm this afternoon (February 18) after high speed winds damaged the roof.

The store is now shut, and a spokesperson from Aldi was unable to say when it would reopen.

Steve John, 35, was in the supermarket when staff began asking customers to leave.

Customers were evacuated from Aldi on St Mary's Gate today after a piece of the roof was blown off by Storm Eunice.

"We just walked in to do a bit of shopping, when it just started coming out over the tannoy that it was shutting,” said Steve.

"I asked a member of staff and they said part of the roof had come off.

"It was fairly busy at the time too. They were just thinking of customer safety."

Sheffield has been battered by high speed winds of up to 62mph brought by Storm Eunice, with an amber weather warning in place.