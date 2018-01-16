WEATHER WARNING: Eight hours of snow for Sheffield TONIGHT - hour-by-hour forecast

A number of Met Office weather warnings have been issued today, with snow likely to turn heavier and more persistent this evening.
WEATHER ALERT: More snow warnings issued for Sheffield for today, tomorrow and Thursday
The latest forecast shows that snow is expected to fall over many parts of Sheffield for a eight hour period later today.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast:
6pm - Heavy snow
7pm - Heavy snow
8pm - Heavy snow
9pm - Heavy snow
10pm - Heavy snow
11pm - Heavy snow
Midnight - Light snow
1am - Light snow
2am - Sleet
3am - Light snow