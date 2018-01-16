WEATHER WARNING: Eight hours of snow for Sheffield TONIGHT - hour-by-hour forecast

Have your say

A number of Met Office weather warnings have been issued today, with snow likely to turn heavier and more persistent this evening.

WEATHER ALERT: More snow warnings issued for Sheffield for today, tomorrow and Thursday

The latest forecast shows that snow is expected to fall over many parts of Sheffield for a eight hour period later today.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast:

6pm - Heavy snow

7pm - Heavy snow

8pm - Heavy snow

9pm - Heavy snow

10pm - Heavy snow

11pm - Heavy snow

Midnight - Light snow

1am - Light snow

2am - Sleet

3am - Light snow