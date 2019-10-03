"We have no pumpkins!" City farm's plea over Google search confusion
A city visitor attraction has declared ‘we have no pumpkins’ after confusion caused by search engine giant Google.
Heeley City Farm, which attracts thousands of visitors a year, has been forced to issue a statement saying the venue will not be offering pumpkin picking in the run up to Halloween – despite it being the number one suggested place in Sheffield for the activity on Google.
A post on he firm’s Facebook page said: “Hi, we've had a few calls about pumpkin picking at the farm – for some reason when you Google 'pumpkin picking in Sheffield' we come up as the first option.
“We don't offer pumpkin picking at the farm.
“This isn't something we have ever had at our sites, however we are coming out at the top of internet searches for this.
“We wanted to put up a post to clarify any confusion about this - please don't turn up at the farm for pumpkin picking as there are none here.”
Pumpkin picking has become a popular activity in the region in recent years, with children picking their own pumpkins from the field to take home and carve into Halloween lanterns.