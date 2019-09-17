WATCH: This is the moment a huge military helicopter was spotted in skies above Sheffield earlier today
A huge military helicopter has been spotted in the skies over Sheffield again today.
The distinctive Chinook helicopter was spotted blazing across the city’s bright blue skies earlier this afternoon – one of many sightings in recent months.
This clip was filmed by Cole, near the Northern General Hospital at around 5.30pm.
The Chinook, recognisable by the distinctive '˜thud' of its huge twin rotor blades, could be seen across the city.
The aircraft, which is based at RAF Odiham, regularly takes part in training exercises in the Peak District area.
The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is an American twin-engine helicopter which has been in service since 1962 and is operated by armed forces around the world.
The RAF uses the Chinook for trooping, resupply, and battlefield Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), and for carrying internal and/or underslung loads.
They can carry up to 55 troops (more, usually 24 to 40) and/or up to 10 tonnes of freight. A secondary role includes Search and Rescue.