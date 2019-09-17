BREAKING: Air ambulance lands at scene of major police incident in Sheffield
Reports are coming in of a major police incident in the Stannington area of Sheffield tonight.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 19:02 pm
There are reports of several armed response vehicles, ambulances and police cars travelling in the direction of Stannington, not far from Hillsborough.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance earlier landed at the scene after unconfirmed reports of a collision between a motorbike and car.
An eyewitness said: “I got off the Supertram and there was ambulance car following and it went straight up to Stannington.
“Then I saw BMW X5s armed response units and I then saw an ambulance follow and I think there was another ambulance as well.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.