Watch: Iconic Tinsley Towers came crashing down 15 years ago

The dramatic structures and their demolition continues to inspire
By David Walsh
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tinsley Towers loomed large in the imagination of generations of Sheffielders due to their huge size and close proximity to the M1.

They also sparked the imagination of artists including Alex Chinneck who proposed four 100ft red-brick chimneys on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, close to the M1 flyover. 

But the huge £865,000 cost was too high and it was dropped.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now he has come back with a plan for a loop-the-loop canal boat to float on the water at Tinsley Marina.

But we thought it was a good opportunity to watch the dramatic demolition in the middle of the night more than 15 years ago again.

Related topics:FlyoverArtistsSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.