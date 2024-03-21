Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tinsley Towers loomed large in the imagination of generations of Sheffielders due to their huge size and close proximity to the M1.

They also sparked the imagination of artists including Alex Chinneck who proposed four 100ft red-brick chimneys on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, close to the M1 flyover.

But the huge £865,000 cost was too high and it was dropped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he has come back with a plan for a loop-the-loop canal boat to float on the water at Tinsley Marina.