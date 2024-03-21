Watch: Iconic Tinsley Towers came crashing down 15 years ago
Tinsley Towers loomed large in the imagination of generations of Sheffielders due to their huge size and close proximity to the M1.
They also sparked the imagination of artists including Alex Chinneck who proposed four 100ft red-brick chimneys on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, close to the M1 flyover.
But the huge £865,000 cost was too high and it was dropped.
Now he has come back with a plan for a loop-the-loop canal boat to float on the water at Tinsley Marina.
But we thought it was a good opportunity to watch the dramatic demolition in the middle of the night more than 15 years ago again.
