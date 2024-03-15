Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A floating, full-size loop-the-loop canal boat in Sheffield is set to turn tradition and art on its head.

The “playful” rolled steel sculpture, painted in narrowboat colours, is intended to symbolise 200 years of Sheffield and Tinsley Canal - and the transformation from commercial thoroughfare to leisure destination.

The unnamed piece is being paid for by local businesses and will be installed near Tinsley Marina, if planning permission is approved. No cost was disclosed. It is hoped it will attract visitors to the area.

The idea is from artist Alex Chinneck who created an upside down car and knotted postbox sculptures previously installed in Tinsley.

He said: “I’m as committed as ever to creating magical artwork for Tinsley and the region.”

Denise Vickers and her son Riley have a close look at the knotted postbox sculpture Alphabetti Spaghetti by artist Alex Chinneck which appeared on Norborough Road, Tinsley in September 2019

Another of his ideas was four 100ft red-brick chimneys on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, close to the M1 flyover. But the huge £865,000 cost was too high and it was dropped.

Graham Whitfield, of Tinsley Forum, said the canal boat was the “right design, for the right place.”

Sculpture of a car hanging upside down, creating the illusion that a section of road was peeling up from beneath it. The Tinsley artwork, which was installed in 2017, was visited by more than 5,000 people over five days, it is claimed

He added: “It will be fantastic for the area to have an unusual and playful addition which will inspire young and old to have an interest in art, health and the local waterways, whilst transforming an area of Sheffield where there is a lack of public art.”

The project is funded by Meadowhall co-owner British Land and energy company E.ON, which has a wood burning power station at Blackburn Meadows, where the Tinsley Towers once stood.

A board of local stakeholders, led by Sheffield City Council, agreed to the piece.

Responding to the council’s post on X, Chris Muscroft, said: “It’s a good investment and co-funded by British Land. We need a combination of investment in services, infrastructure, arts, housing and commerce to make the city successful. Projects like this all contribute to our success.”

But Helen Gregory disagreed: “Please don't do this! remember the pointless bandstand on The Moor!”