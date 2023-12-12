The grieving family of a Doncaster dad killed when his car smashed into a tree have paid an emotional tribute.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the scene on the morning of Saturday, December 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family said: "Warren was a dearly loved father, son, brother and uncle who we have lost in tragic circumstances.

Emotional tributes have been paid to Warren, 39, after his tragic death.

"He was loved by all he met and by those who knew him, and he lit up any room. He will be sorely missed and leaves an immeasurable void in all our lives.

"We ask that our privacy is respected at this time while we grieve and mourn the loss of a beautiful soul."

It is thought Warren was travelling from Bawtry Golf Club towards the Mount Pleasant Hotel when his vehicle left the road at the junction and collided with a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family is being supported by trained officers as they come to terms with their loss.

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have witnessed the vehicle to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “If you think you have dashcam or doorbell footage of the vehicle or the collision, please get in touch with us by emailing [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.”