Warren Powell: Family's emotional tribute to 'dearly loved' dad killed in Doncaster crash on Great North Road

The grieving family of a Doncaster dad killed when his car smashed into a tree have paid an emotional tribute.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
Warren Powell, 39, of Branton, died at the scene after the black Mercedes he was driving collided with a tree on Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster.

Police were called to the scene on the morning of Saturday, December 9.

His family said: "Warren was a dearly loved father, son, brother and uncle who we have lost in tragic circumstances.

Emotional tributes have been paid to Warren, 39, after his tragic death.Emotional tributes have been paid to Warren, 39, after his tragic death.
"He was loved by all he met and by those who knew him, and he lit up any room. He will be sorely missed and leaves an immeasurable void in all our lives.

"We ask that our privacy is respected at this time while we grieve and mourn the loss of a beautiful soul."

It is thought Warren was travelling from Bawtry Golf Club towards the Mount Pleasant Hotel when his vehicle left the road at the junction and collided with a tree.

His family is being supported by trained officers as they come to terms with their loss.

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have witnessed the vehicle to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “If you think you have dashcam or doorbell footage of the vehicle or the collision, please get in touch with us by emailing [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.”

You can also contact police on 101 or report information via the online portal, quoting incident number 247 of December 9, 2023.

