Warning notices issued to motorists parking in cycle lanes in Sheffield

Warning notices have been issued to motorists parking in cycle lanes in Sheffield.

Police officers issued the notices after spotting cars parked in the cycle lane on Norfolk Park Road, Norfolk Park, earlier today.

South Yorkshire Police said the path is 'routinely blocked by cars'.

Officers issued the notices as part of Operation Duxford - a day of action in which the police and partner agencies tackle issues of concern in communities.