John Barker, aged 73, died after the car he was in was involved in a collision on a main road on Friday December 2, at 10.12pm, and police are now trying to piece together how the incident happenedMr Barker was driving a red Dacia Duster that was involved in a collision on the A630 Warmsworth Road, Balby. The collision is reported to have happened just past the junction with Hall Flat Lane. Mr Barker received first aid at the scene and was carried to hospital in an ambulance by paramedics. But he was pronounced dead at hospital, said South Yorkshire Police.Mr Barker’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers, had issued a picture of Mr Barker, and paid tribute to him in a statement.