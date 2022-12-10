John Barker, aged 73, died after the car he was in was involved in a collision on a main road on Friday December 2, at 10.12pm, and police are now trying to piece together how the incident happenedMr Barker was driving a red Dacia Duster that was involved in a collision on the A630 Warmsworth Road, Balby. The collision is reported to have happened just past the junction with Hall Flat Lane. Mr Barker received first aid at the scene and was carried to hospital in an ambulance by paramedics. But he was pronounced dead at hospital, said South Yorkshire Police.Mr Barker’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers, had issued a picture of Mr Barker, and paid tribute to him in a statement.
They said in the statement: “John will be sadly missed by loving wife Lynne and family. John will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and those that did knew he was a larger than life Donny Rovers fan.”
Meanwhile, police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them, as they continue with their investigations into what happened.
They said in a statement: “If you have any information about the collision, you can get in touch using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 967 of 2 December 2022. Access our online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/”