It followed a long battle by residents and local councillors – including a demonstration where protesters dressed as zebras beside the road – for a safe crossing on Abbey Lane. READ MORE: Ice cream man keeps spot outside Sheffield school despite road safety fears after child is hit by car

Councillors are expected to approve the spending, fully paid for by designated road safety funds, in a finance sub-committee meeting this week.

The figure had increased by £196,000.

Sheffield Council is investing £221,000 in road safety measures on a dangerous stretch beside a woodland.

In a report, a council officer said it will be spent on three pedestrian refuge islands, tactile paving and speed cushions to control traffic and protect pedestrians.

They added: “Through the city’s transport strategy, the council has a corporate objective to increase participation in active modes of transport. Pedestrian improvement schemes are designed to provide crossings and safer walking facilities. This in turn promotes healthier lifestyles whilst encouraging vibrancy in local areas and supports access to public transport.

“This scheme is the introduction of pedestrian crossing facilities on Abbey Lane near Ecclesall Woods in conjunction with a review of the speed limit and junction priority at Abbey Lane / Whirlowdale Road. The aim is to improve access to Ecclesall Woods by improving road safety at this location.”

The campaign

Councillor Barbara Masters, representative for Ecclesall ward, campaigned with the Friends of Ecclesall Woods and others for more than a year.

When the measures were confirmed, she said: “A combination of factors made us think the time was right to move forward on this. The growing realisation that cars form a barrier to access to our green spaces, the pandemic which encouraged many more out into our green spaces and reconnect with them, the need for Sheffield to build on its Outdoor City offering and the release of money for active travel initiatives from the government have.”

A petition was launched by the Friends of Ecclesall Woods for the crossing.

Nearly 6,000 people signed it and many left comments sharing experiences of crossing the road.

Nicola Pazdzierska said: “My 89 year old mum has enormous difficulty crossing Abbey Lane to the woods. The road is lethal.”