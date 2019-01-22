Visitors banned from Sheffield house after complaints about anti-social behaviour

Visitors have been banned from a house in Sheffield for two months following complaints about anti-social behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police has obtained a Closure Order for a 189 Horninglow Road, Firth Park, following complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour around the property.

Nobody other than the occupant of the house and two other named individuals can enter the house for two months.

