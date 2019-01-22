Heroin and cannabis found in police raid in Rotherham

Two arrests were made after heroin and cannabis were found during a raid of a house in Rotherham.  

Police officers smashed their way into a house in Eastwood last night and in addition to the drugs also found suspected stolen property, including bikes.

Heroin found in a house in Eastwood, Rotherham, last night

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. 

Cannabis was found by police officers in Eastwood, Rotherham, yesterday

Officers forced their way in to a house in Eastwood, Rotherham, to search the property for drugs last night

Cannabis found in a house in Eastwood last night

