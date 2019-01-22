Heroin and cannabis found in police raid in Rotherham

Two arrests were made after heroin and cannabis were found during a raid of a house in Rotherham.
Police officers smashed their way into a house in Eastwood last night and in addition to the drugs also found suspected stolen property, including bikes.
A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.
