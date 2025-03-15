Today sees the return of the biggest fixture in Sheffield sport - football’s Sheffield derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United go to head to head at Hillsborough again this afternoon, and we have put together a list of everything you need to know about the game, its history and this year’s arrangements.

> The Sheffield derby is one of the oldest local rivalries in world football, dating back to the Wharncliffe Charity Cup in April 1891. That makes it older than the Liverpool and Manchester derbys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Over the years, the clubs have been met 145 times. The Owls won that first ever clash, but The Blades won the most recent clash earlier this season, 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Fans at the 1993 FA Cup final between the Blades and the Owls | Sheffield Newspapers

> One of the most famous clashes between the two sides came in the 1993 FA Cup semi-final. On that occasion, the Owls came out 2-1 winners to line up a place in the final against Arsenal

> Over the 134 years that the games have been played, Sheffield United hold a narrow advantage, with 50 wins, compared to Sheffield Wednesday’s 48 in all competitions. The other 47 ended in draws.

> Today’s game kicks off at 12.30pm, and is at Hillsborough. The fixture was originally scheduled for a day earlier at 3pm but was put back just under 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> If you can’t get to the match, you can still see the action on television. The game will be shown on Sky Sports+

> The Blades biggest win in the fixture came on September 8 , 1951, a 7-3 victory at Bramall Lane

> The Owls biggest win came on Boxing Day 1979, with a 4-0 triumph.

> There was a five year gap between the derby last November and the previous one in 2019. But the longest breaks have been the 10 year break from 1939 to 1949, during and after World War Two, and the eight year gap between the 1971 and 1979 games

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> This year’s match is expected to be played in front of a capacity crowd, with the stadium’s current capacity standing at 34,835.

> Ahead of the famous fixture, South Yorkshire Police have told fans and members of the public to expect a heightened presence on the streets both in S6 and the city centre.

> Sheffield’s roads around the Owls’ Hillborough Stadium are expected to be busy around both the 12.30pm kick off time and the end of the match. Depending on injury time. the game is likely to finish around 2.15pm.

> Away fans have also been asked to remain seated until the stadium clears, and will be kept updated on when they can exit the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Road closures will be put in place on the following roads from 10.30am and will be removed shortly after the game:

Leppings Lane

A61 Penistone Road

Fielding Road

Bickerton Road

Vere Road

> If you are planning on using public transport to get to and from the game, you can find timetables and schedules here: https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/