Vehicle fire causes delays for rush hour drivers on M1

A vehicle fire is causing delays for rush hour drivers on the M1 near Sheffield tonight.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:51 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:52 pm

Queues are building up on the southbound carriageway between junction 36 and 37 following reports of a vehicle on fire in the hard shoulder.

Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route between J37 (Barnsley) and J36 for Hoyland.

Traffic on the M1.