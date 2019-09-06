Vandals target buses in Sheffield for third night running
Vandals targeted buses in Sheffield for a third night running – forcing drivers to miss out roads.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said service one was diverted away from Blackstock Road in Gleadless Valley, via Leighton Road, Raeburn Road and Constable Road, due to more anti-social behaviour.
On Wednesday the firm suspended services in Batemoor and Jordanthorpe ‘due to multiple attempts of vandalism to buses’ and apologised for ‘any inconvenience caused’.
The night before services were suspended in Gleadless Valley because of youths ‘throwing bricks at buses’.
Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We are aware of a small number of isolated incidents this week which have briefly resulted in services being diverted whilst we ensure the area is safe.
“We have been working very closely with local police and other bus operators as part of the dedicated Travelsafe team to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers which is always our number one priority.
“Over recent days extra patrols have taken place to try to address these issues.
“Adjusting services really is a last resort and we would ask our local communities to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist police enquiries.
“Our bus services are vital to many people in the local area for essential journeys. We understand how important it is to the local community that these are able to be maintained and we are very keen to do that.
“We are asking for the support of the community in helping us address this problem.
“The perpetrators will be local and someone will know those responsible. Any information can be passed to the police, anonymously if desired.”