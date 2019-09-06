Nine arrested in police day of action across Sheffield
Police made nine arrests across Sheffield in a day of action, with suspects arrested for burglary and domestic assaults.
Police teams took to the streets yesterday in a co-ordinated day of action as part of Operation Duxford.
During the day of action, officers raided a house in Darnall and made two arrests over the cultivation of cannabis.
Arrests were also made for burglary and domestic assault.
Speeding operations and vehicle checks were also carried out, with a number of seizures made.
Chief Inspector Lynne Lancaster, who co-ordinated the day, said: “Operation Duxford is a broader term for concentrated, high impact days of action that we carry out across the towns of South Yorkshire and our big city, on a regular basis.”
She said Operation Duxford focuses on concerns raised by communities.
She added: “It’s not just about enforcement, you’ll notice that we’ve got officers in different areas, talking to people and having conversations about where they live and what they’re worried about.”