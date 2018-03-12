Vandalised Clumber Park bridge set to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to repair

An historic ornamental bridge in Clumber Park is set to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to repair after a vandalism attack.

An historic ornamental bridge in Clumber Park is set to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to repair after a vandalism attack.

The 250-year-old bridge was damaged on Saturday, March 3 when it was struck by a car.

The National Trust believes it was 'an act of extreme intentional vandalism'.

Beth Dawson, General Manager at Clumber Park, added: "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the recent vandalism of the ornamental bridge at Clumber Park.

"We have been incredibly comforted by the many messages of support and offers of help. We really appreciate your support and we are grateful for your love and passion for this very special place.

"Our specialist team is assessing the extent of the damage and the cost of the repair and restoration work that will be required, but we anticipate that this will be in the hundreds of thousands of pounds. We are extremely grateful to the local fundraisers who have responded since the incident.

"As a charity we rely on the generosity of supporters to look after the special places in our care. We are, of course, working with our insurers to assess the situation with regards to the bridge damage, but if you would like to support our wider conservation work, you can make a donation."

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/appeal/support-clumber-park to donate.