Raiders captured on CCTV stealing hundreds of pounds from house in Sheffield

Two raiders who broke into a house were captured on CCTV stealing hundreds of pounds from a house in Sheffield.

The crooks struck at a house on Rutland Road, Neepsend, some time between 7pm and and 8.45pm last Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the pair forced their way into the house and were captured on CCTV stealing £350 in cash.

The footage has not yet been released by the force.

Police officers are also investigating a burglary at a house on Mellor Lea Farm Drive, Ecclesfield, between 6pm and 9pm that same day.

Offenders stole a set of keys and a Black ford Mondeo, with the registration number BL53 DVV.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.