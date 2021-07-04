Van driver killed in South Yorkshire horror crash tragedy
A van driver has died after a horrific crash in South Yorkshire last night.
It happened after a white Transit van collided with a grey Volkswagen which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The 26-year-old driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is currently being supported by police.
Police are investigating and have appealed for information and dashcam footage after the tragedy in Rotherham.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “ At 11.40pm, a white Ford Transit Connect van was being driven along Warren Vale, travelling towards Swinton after the junction with Kilnhurst Road. The driver was then in collision with a grey Volkswagen Polo, travelling in the opposite direction.
“Our Roads Policing Team is appealing for information and any dash cam footage after a fatal collision in Rotherham yesterday evening (3 July).
Anyone who saw what happened, or either vehicle prior, please contact police on 101, online portal, or email footage to [email protected] quoting incident 1119 of 3 July.