Van driver killed in South Yorkshire horror crash tragedy

It happened after a white Transit van collided with a grey Volkswagen which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The 26-year-old driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is currently being supported by police.

Police are investigating and have appealed for information and dashcam footage after the tragedy in Rotherham.

A man has died after a crash in South Yorkshire last night

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “ At 11.40pm, a white Ford Transit Connect van was being driven along Warren Vale, travelling towards Swinton after the junction with Kilnhurst Road. The driver was then in collision with a grey Volkswagen Polo, travelling in the opposite direction.

“Our Roads Policing Team is appealing for information and any dash cam footage after a fatal collision in Rotherham yesterday evening (3 July).