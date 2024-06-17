Valley Centertainment: Woman taken to hospital after suffering injuries in incident near Sheffield tram stop
Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out to reports of concern for the safety of a woman at the Valley Centertainment tram stop at Broughton Lane in Sheffield shortly before 10pm last night (Sunday, June 17, 2024), a spokesperson for the force said.
They continued: “The ambulance service attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not described as life-threatening.”
Posting just before 10.30pm, a spokesperson for Supertram said services on its yellow line were being held, while the emergency services responded to the incident.
Trams were able to resume on the line at 10.35pm, the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.
