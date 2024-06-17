Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, following an incident near a Sheffield tram stop.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out to reports of concern for the safety of a woman at the Valley Centertainment tram stop at Broughton Lane in Sheffield shortly before 10pm last night (Sunday, June 17, 2024), a spokesperson for the force said.

They continued: “The ambulance service attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not described as life-threatening.”

Posting just before 10.30pm, a spokesperson for Supertram said services on its yellow line were being held, while the emergency services responded to the incident.