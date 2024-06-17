Sheffield crime 2024: The 15 streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals in city, new crime figures show

By Sarah Marshall
Published 17th Jun 2024, 05:01 BST

Details of the worst-hit streets have just been released.

The 15 Sheffield streets pictured here are the locations where police received the highest number of reports of arson attacks and vandalism, new figures show.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 15 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in April 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Chandos Street, Broomhill, with 8

2. On or near Chandos Street, Broomhill: 8 reports of criminal damage and arson in April 2024

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Chandos Street, Broomhill, with 8 | Google

The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Callow Mount, Gleadless, with 6

3. On or near Callow Mount, Gleadless: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in April 2024

The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Callow Mount, Gleadless, with 6 | Google

The joint third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, with 4

4. On or near Skelton Lane, Woodhouse: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in April 2024

The joint third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in April 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, with 4 | Google

