UPSETTING IMAGE: Dog died after being dumped near car park on edge of Sheffield

A dog with a burst tumour died after being dumped near a car park on the edge of Sheffield.

The female German shepherd had a large mammary tumour which was ulcerated and had been covered over with a piece of kitchen roll.

She was found dead, with a silver bowl containing cooked chicken by her side, in a copse of trees off a car park at Winscar Reservoir, Dunford Bridge, near Sheffield.

The RSPCA said that apart from the ulcerated tumour the abandoned dog appeared well cared for.

The inspector investigating the case suspects that the dog was loved but her owners might have been unable to pay for veterinary care.

The dog was not wearing an ID tag and was not chipped.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Jennie Ronksley said: "The presence of the dog bowl suggests this poor girl was alive when she was left here.

"She wasn’t tied to anything and there was a piece of kitchen roll covering the burst tumour so I suspect she was in a collapsed state.

"While this area is popular for walkers and there is a path leading to a sailing club very nearby, it is still relatively remote.

"I think she had died no longer than 24 hours before being found."

She added: "Aside from the tumour there were no other signs of neglect, she was in good body condition, a good weight with a good coat of fur.

"It’s extremely sad.

"It seems to me as though her owners did love her, and - though absolutely no excuse for leaving her alone and exposed to the elements like this - perhaps felt they couldn’t afford the veterinary care she very clearly needed.

"I’m hoping that someone will recognise this dog and get in touch, perhaps even her owners themselves."

Anyone with information should call 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for DCI Ronksely.