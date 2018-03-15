Jarvin Blake murder: What we know one week on

One week to the day that Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death on a Sheffield street this is what we know.

- Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was stabbed to death at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, at 3.20pm on Thursday, March 8.

Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death in Sheffield

- He was the father of three young children, who are all under the age of five.

- Jarvin was engaged to his long term partner and lived in the Gleadless area.

- He was knifed along with a 23-year-old friend when a car pulled up alongside the pair and a number of people jumped out and chased the men.

- The victims were both rushed to hospital but Jarvin could not be saved and was pronounced dead that day.

- His friend was treated at hospital and discharged over the weekend.

- Detectives have not yet released the motive for the knife attack but believe it was targeted.

- Police officers carried out a series of raids in Sheffield on Monday and arrested two men - aged 24 and 25 and from Pitsmoor and Southey- on suspicion of murder and wounding. The younger man was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

- Detectives were granted extra time to quiz the two suspects yesterday and they remained in police custody last night.

- A number of police cordons were put in place around the crime scene and surrounding streets in the wake of the attack, which were kept under police guard while forensic experts carried out a series of examinations.

- The police cordons were taken down on Sunday and a number of floral tributes have now been left at the murder scene.

- Police officers have carried out extensive door-to-door enquiries in Burngreave and have obtained CCTV footage from cameras in and around the suburb in a bid to piece together the circumstances leading up to and after the attack.

- Detectives have issued an appeal for motorists with dashcams to check their footage.

- They also want to hear from parents and carers who were on the school run at the time of the knife attack as potential witnesses.

- Police patrols have been stepped up in Burngreave in a bid to reassure residents of their safety.

- Anyone with information about the murder should call the major incident team on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.