UPDATE: Road closures due to huge Doncaster scrap yard blaze

Road closures are in place while firefighters deal with a huge blaze at a scrap yard in Doncaster.

Dramatic video footage and pictures have emerged showing a huge plume of thick black smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air close to the town centre.

VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge plumes of black smoke spotted as fire rages near Doncaster town centre



Firefighters from Doncaster Central, Edlington and Adwick stations were called to tackle a blaze at a scrap yard in which a number of vehicles were on fire in Marsh Gate at just after 10am this morning.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said road closures are now in place.

The service tweeted: "The fire at Marsh Gate, Doncaster, is under control and crews are now damping down, they will remain at the scene for the next hour or two.

"Marsh Gate Road is currently closed from the junction with York Road.

The smoke.

UPDATE: Firefighters damping down at scene of huge Doncaster scrap yard blaze

"An investigation into the fire will take place once it is completely out."

Teenage boy stabbed outside Sheffield pub

A fire service spokesperson said a number of vehicles were on fire initially but crews were now 'damping down' at the scene.

PICTURE: Motorists' shock at seeing TANK on South Yorkshire motorway

There were no details available about anybody being involved or the cause of the blaze at this stage.

The fire rages.

The fire in Doncaster.