Motorists did a double take this morning - when they spotted a TANK on the motorway in South Yorkshire.

The military vehicle was being escorted along a stretch of the M1 by several other vehicles.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "This specialist load is not what you expect to see every day but tanks for asking."