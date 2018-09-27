UPDATE: 62-year-old man hit by bus in Sheffield city centre

A 62-year-old man was this evening hit by a bus in Sheffield city centre.

Police were called to Leopold Street in Sheffield city centre at shortly after 6.15pm to reports a pedestrian had been in collision with a bus.

The scene of a serious accident in Sheffield city centre in which a man was reportedly 'hit by a bus' (photo: Alana Roberts).

The man was treated at the scene and then taken to Northern General Hospital by land ambulance.

His injuries – a broken ankle and a deep cut to the head – are not thought to be life-threatening but could be life-changing.

Earlier, the road was completely closed and cordoned off in both directions between Virgin Money and the mini-roundabout.

Traffic on the road was brought to complete standstill for a time and buses were queuing back along West Street and High Street.

In the immediate aftermath of the collision, a number 86 double-decker service to Lowedges could be seen on the road with extensive damage to its front windscreen.