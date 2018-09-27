UPDATE: Major Sheffield road still closed after man ‘hit by bus’ in city centre

A major Sheffield city centre road is still closed this evening after a man was reportedly hit by a bus in the city centre.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was struck on Leopold Street opposite the Bessemer pub at round 6pm this evening.

The scene of a serious accident in Sheffield city centre in which a man was reportedly 'hit by a bus' (photo: Alana Roberts).

The section of the road between Virgin Money and the mini-roundabout is still closed and cordoned off by police.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene but has now been taken to hospital.

Traffic on the road was brought to complete standstill for a time and buses were queuing back along West Street and High Street.

A number 86 bus to Lowedges could be seen earlier with extensive damage to its front windscreen.

More will follow as and when we get it.