Defendant visited murder victim’s home to offer a drawing of her pets but stole her car after finding dead body, court told 

A man accused of murdering a Sheffield massage parlour boss has denied killing her, but branded himself ‘the biggest scumbag on earth’ for stealing her car after finding her dead body.

The Crown allege that 40-year-old Lee Fueloep murdered Jill Hibberd at her home on the evening of May 29 this year in a violent attack, during which she was stabbed 70 times.

As Fueloep gave evidence at Sheffield Crown Court today, his barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain QC asked him: “Did you kill Jill Hibberd because she said she wouldn’t give you any money?”

Fueloep, of Willow Garth, Wo mbwell, replied: “No, I wouldn’t kill any human being.”

The defendant told the jury he had met 73-year-old Ms Hibberd, who ran the Fantasia massage parlour in Attercliffe, on a number of occasions, when the pair had encountered each other while walking their dogs in the Wombwell area.

Fuelop admitted going out on the night of Ms Hibberd’s murder, asking for money from people in the area because he and his partner were in dire financial straits after he lost his jobs.

He said that after visiting the China Palace in Barnsley Road, Barnsley he went to Ms Hibberd’s property in nearby Roy Kilner Road, to see whether she wanted to take him on an offer he had made to draw her two dogs in exchange for a fee.

Fueloep told the jury that when he reached her property he found her front door left ajar; and after calling out her name he went into her living room, where he found her unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood next to her coffee table.

He said he was ‘scared out of my mind’ to find Ms Hibberd in that state, but said that after ascertaining that the killer was no longer in the property he went through her bag, stole the keys to her Audi TT and made off in the vehicle.

Explaining his actions, Fueloep said: “I was desperate for money,” before adding that he regretted his actions and branding himself the ‘biggest scumbag on earth’.

Fueloep said he had cut his hand on a tin while he was making dinner for his family, and said the wound may have still been ‘seeping’ when he arrived at Ms Hibberd’s home.

He said this may explain why his blood had ended up on her curtains, after he attempted to close them because he was fearful someone would see him at her property and he would be blamed for the attack.

The defendant also admitted to being a ‘life-long burglar’ and said he stole to fund a drug habit he had formed at the age of 15.

“Have you ever been on trial for burglary,” asked Mr Hussain.

“No,” said Fueloep, adding: “If I’ve been caught I admit what I’ve done.”

He denies Ms Hibberd’s murder. The trial continues.