Along with the rest of the UK, Sheffield is in the midst of a cost of living crisis yet some people may not be aware of the various governmental schemes available to them.

For example, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) offers a payment of £3,624,40 a year, or £69.70 a week, to carers, but estimates show as many as 500,000 eligible people are not claiming it, adding up to £1.3 billion of missed support.

If you care for someone, here’s how you can check if you are eligible for Carers Allowance, as well as how to apply for it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can I check if I’m eligible for the Carer’s Allowance?

To be eligible for the DWP Carer’s Allowance, you will first need to prove that you are taking care of someone for 35 hours a week or more.

Furthermore, you must also be earning £132 a week or less after tax. If multiple carers are looking after the same person, only one of the carers will be eligible to receive the payment.

To add to this, you must be over the age of 16 and must not be studying in an educational capacity for more than 21 hours a week.

You will also need to have been in England, Scotland or Wales for at least two of the past three years. If you have refugee status or have been abroad as part of the armed forces, however, this will not apply to you.

Additionally, the person being cared for must also be claiming one or more of these benefits for the carer to receive the grant:

How can I get the allowance?

To apply for the allowance, you can visit the GOV.UK website. Alternatively, you can contact the DWP on 0800 731 0297 to request a claims form.

You will need to fill out the form provided and return it to the address printed on it.