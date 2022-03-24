South Yorkshire MP’s anger at job uncertainties in Wath DWP office move

A South Yorkshire MP has voiced his anger following the news that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) office at Wath is to move to Barnsley.

The (DWP) announced a number of office closures last week, putting jobs are at risk.

Thirteen of these are expected to be full closures, with another 29 other offices being relocated, which are expected to be completed by June 2023.

Discovery House in Wath is one of the centres earmarked for closure, with services being transferred to John Rideal House in Barnsley.

John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne’s Labour MP has called for Ministers to confirm that none of the centre’s 285 jobs will be cut in the move.

In his letter to Therese Coffey Mr Healey said: “DWP employs 285 people at Discovery House, on a business park in Manvers.

“The working lives of all 285 staff will be affected by this decision which has come out of the blue. There are several points that I write to raise.

“I would be grateful for your confirmation that all 285 posts are being transferred and none are being cut.

“Second, Barnsley may look close to Manvers from your desk in Whitehall or on Google maps but transport links are poor and many workers will have difficulty travelling daily to Barnsley town centre.

“This could impose longer journeys and extra strain on household finances, so I would be grateful to know what if any assistance will be provided with petrol and transport costs.

“Third, the closure of this site risks leaving a large, empty building in the middle of the Manvers business park, and I would be grateful for details on plans for reletting the DWP space in Discovery House.

“Finally, the closure has been announced but no reasons have been given, so I would be grateful for an explanation of this decision, including details of the process undertaken within DWP .”