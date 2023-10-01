Bradley Lowery: Sheffield Wednesday fans raise thousands in memory of beloved Sunderland mascot
Sheffield Wednesday fans have raised thousands of pounds in memory of a beloved Sunderland AFC fan and mascot who tragically lost his battle against cancer at the age of six.
The outpouring of support for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, a charity set up after Bradley passed away in 2017, follows an incident at Hillsborough on Friday, when SWFC lost 3-0 to Sunderland in a Championship fixture.
Following the game, a photo was shared on social media appearing to show two SWFC fans holding up a mobile phone with a photo of Bradley on it and laughing as they showed it to opposition supporters.
Two men, aged 31 and 27, were arrested by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of outraging public decency and remain in police custody this morning.
An online fundraising page, which you can find here, has already raised more than £5,000.
The page reads: "In light of the recent, sickening images circulating from the football fixture between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Sunderland AFC at Hillsborough on Friday 29th September 23, Sheffield Wednesday fans would like to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation to show our support and stand up against this type of behaviour in football."