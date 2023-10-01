Sheffield Wednesday fans have raised thousands of pounds in memory of a beloved Sunderland AFC fan and mascot who tragically lost his battle against cancer at the age of six.

The outpouring of support for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, a charity set up after Bradley passed away in 2017, follows an incident at Hillsborough on Friday, when SWFC lost 3-0 to Sunderland in a Championship fixture.

Two men, aged 31 and 27, were arrested by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of outraging public decency and remain in police custody this morning.

An online fundraising page, which you can find here, has already raised more than £5,000.