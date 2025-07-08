Amazon Prime Day Deal: 44% off Kono 6-Piece lightweight travel luggage set – now £106.99 | Amazon

Heading on holiday? This top-rated Kono luggage set is now under £110 thanks to a huge Amazon Prime Day discount – and it’s perfect for stylish, stress-free travel.

This Amazon Prime Day, travel in style and save big with a standout offer on the Kono 6-Piece Lightweight ABS Hard Shell Luggage Set £106.99 normal price £189.99 that’s a massive 44% off. Just what you need if you’re going on a summer holiday.

This comprehensive set includes three hard-shell suitcases, a beauty case, a duffel bag, and a toiletry bag. Whether you're heading out on a weekend trip or packing for a longer journey, this versatile collection ensures you're covered for every type of travel.

Built from high-quality ABS material, the luggage set is impressively lightweight yet extremely durable. Its hard shell is scratch-resistant, maintaining a fresh, polished look trip after trip. The set is backed by a 2-year replacement service covering manufacturing defects, giving you peace of mind with every purchase.

Comfort and convenience are top priorities in this design. The four 360-degree spinner wheels allow for effortless manoeuvring in any direction, while the three-level adjustable telescopic handle with comfort grip makes handling a breeze. The beauty case even features a back elastic strap so it can be securely mounted on top of a suitcase for easier transport.

Luggage details:

Small: 28x21x15 cm. Capacity: 9 litres. Weight: 0.67 kg.

Medium: 55x40x22 cm. Capacity: 38 litres. Weight: 2.5 kg

Large: 65x41x26 cm. Capacity: 64 litres. Weight: 3.1 kg.

Extra large: 74x48x30 cm. Capacity: 100 litres. Weight: 4 kg.

Duffel bag: 40x30x22 cm. Weight: 0.64 kg.

Toiletry bag: 22x12x9 cm. Weight: 0.11 kg.

Security is also well considered. The integrated TSA combination lock means your belongings remain safe while allowing airport security to inspect your luggage without damaging it. This feature makes international travel smoother and stress-free.

The suitcases are fully lined, spacious compartments for organized, double-sided packing. The cosmetic and toiletry bags include zip mesh pockets to keep smaller items, toiletries, and cosmetics in place and easily accessible.

With its sleek look, smart design, and impressive discount, the Kono 6-piece luggage set is one of the best Prime Day travel deals available. It’s a practical, stylish upgrade for anyone going away.

