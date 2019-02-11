Two more Sheffield supermarkets raided overnight 

Two more supermarkets were raided in Sheffield overnight – with Tesco and Spar stores targeted.

Crooks broke into Tesco on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough and Spar on Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge.

Tesco on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough

South Yorkshire Police said they were both ram raids involving a dark coloured vehicle.

The shop raids came after a number of similar offences in Sheffield last week, with South Yorkshire Police revealing that Tesco on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe, was broken into in the early hours of Friday and Tesco on Herries Road, Southey, targeted the day before.

Raiders used a vehicle to try to force their way through the shutters at the front at the Southey store but failed to gain entry.

Spar on Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Co-op on Oldfield Road, Stannington, was raided and thieves got away with cigarettes.

It has not yet been revealed whether detectives are linking all of the raids.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.